Ukraine Downs 32 Of 46 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the night hours, Russians launched at Ukraine 46 one-way attack drones, of which 32 were intercepted.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, launching 46 UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Thirty-two attack drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces," the report reads.

It should be recalled that in the early hours of Wednesday, an air raid alert went off in Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. The Air Force warned residents of a drone threat, urging people to proceed to shelters.