Kyrgyzstan Increases Import Of Oil Products From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan imported a total of 57,307 tons of oil products from Kazakhstan, valued at $28.305 million, from Kazakhstan from January through October 2023, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee indicates that volume increased by 72.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022, (33,295 tons). The value of the imports surged by 74.2 percent over $16.252 million from January through October 2022.

During the period under review, Kazakhstan ranked as the second-largest provider of oil products to the country. Russia maintained the leading position by exporting 392,966 tons valued at $290.386 million, while Uzbekistan secured the third spot by supplying 6,425 tons valued at $4.679 million.

In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 469,757 tons of oil products from January through October 2023, which is 24.3 percent less than in the same period of 2022 (620,243 tons). The value reached $357.405 million, decreasing by 24.7 percent compared to the 10 months of 2022 ($474.583 million).

Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover reached $12.297 billion from January through October 2023, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to $9.845 billion in the same period of 2022.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.443 billion during the 10 months, which is a 29 increase compared to $1.885 billion recorded from January through October 2022.

Imports into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.854 billion during this period, reflecting a 23 increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($7.959 billion).