Kyrgyzstan Increases Import Of Oil Products From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan
imported a total of 57,307 tons of oil products from Kazakhstan,
valued at $28.305 million, from Kazakhstan from January through
October 2023, Trend reports.
Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee indicates
that volume increased by 72.1 percent compared to the same period
in 2022, (33,295 tons). The value of the imports surged by 74.2
percent over $16.252 million from January through October 2022.
During the period under review, Kazakhstan ranked as the
second-largest provider of oil products to the country. Russia
maintained the leading position by exporting 392,966 tons valued at
$290.386 million, while Uzbekistan secured the third spot by
supplying 6,425 tons valued at $4.679 million.
In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 469,757 tons of oil products from
January through October 2023, which is 24.3 percent less than in
the same period of 2022 (620,243 tons). The value reached $357.405
million, decreasing by 24.7 percent compared to the 10 months of
2022 ($474.583 million).
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover reached $12.297 billion from January
through October 2023, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to $9.845
billion in the same period of 2022.
Exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.443 billion during the 10
months, which is a 29 increase compared to $1.885 billion
recorded from January through October 2022.
Imports into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.854 billion during this
period, reflecting a 23 increase compared to the same
period in 2022 ($7.959 billion).
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.