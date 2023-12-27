IMF Speaks Positively About Uzbekistan's Stable Economic Buoyancy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Uzbekistan's real GDP
growth to stand at 5.7 percent by the end of 2023, Trend reports.
The remark was made during a meeting between the mission of the
IMF headed by Yasser Abdikh and the representatives of the Uzbek
authorities in Tashkent.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects of Uzbek
economic development, as well as IMF's policy priorities in the
country.
The mission observed that Uzbekistan's economy has shown
extraordinary resilience in the face of recent global problems.
Following the geopolitical upheaval, the economy faced an influx of
migrants and a considerable increase in remittances in 2022, which
boosted domestic demand.
"This, combined with an increase in external demand, led to real
GDP growth of 5.7 percent in 2022. Although remittances have fallen
to pre-war levels this year, significant fiscal expansion, high
wage growth and exports should support real GDP growth of 5.7
percent in 2023," IMF's representative explained.
As per IMF, by the end of 2023, 12-month inflation is projected
to decrease by more than 3 percentage points compared to the same
period last year, to 9 percent, due to a high real rate, a decrease
in the value-added tax rate and a decrease in world food and energy
prices.
Meanwhile, the IMF anticipates that Uzbekistan's real GDP will
stand at 5.5 percent in 2028, with no changes from the 2023 and
2024 projections.
Uzbekistan plans to bring GDP to $160 billion by 2030, and the
volume of exports is planned to increase to $45 billion as opposed
to $18.5 billion in 2022.
The volume of GDP in Uzbekistan amounted to $80.4 billion in
2022, an increase of 13 percent compared to $69.24 billion in
2021.
