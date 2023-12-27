Kyrgyzstan Plays Key Transit Role In East-West Connectivity - IRU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan plays
a key transit role in east-west connectivity, Secretary General of
the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto told
Trend .
"Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked Central Asian country that has
embraced transportation and transit, plays an important role in
east-west connectivity, helping to send commodities from China to
the Middle East, Europe, and beyond," he said.
He stated that just this year, IRU activated numerous new TIR
routes connecting Kyrgyzstan to the east and west, including the
route connecting Pakistan to Kazakhstan via China and Kyrgyzstan,
as well as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan truck route.
The Pakistani transport company NLC completed the first
operation on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan-Pakistan TIR route in
November 2023.
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan corridor was also established
this year. This new TIR route, which connects China to Central
Asia, was activated by CEVA Logistics, an IRU member. This route is
projected to increase trade between these three countries,
benefiting not just the area but also the world.
"As Kyrgyzstan continues to implement trade facilitation and
harmonization instruments, such as acceding to e-CMR last year, it
becomes an increasingly important country along the major corridors
crossing it," he said.
E-CMR is an electronic version of the consignment note, used
within the framework of the CMR Convention for transporting goods
by road transport.
TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is an international
transit system governed by a UN convention, operating globally
through collaboration between the public and private sectors.
