Fireworks In Baku To Brighten International Solidarity Day Of Azerbaijanis, New Year Joy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A fireworks
display will take place in Baku on the occasion of the
International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year on 1
January, at 00:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports.
Preparatory work has already begun on the territory of the Baku
Boulevard (National Park).
The International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is an annual
public holiday in Azerbaijan celebrating the worldwide solidarity
and unity of Azerbaijanis.
The day was incorporated into Azerbaijan's Labor Code as a
non-working day, coinciding with New Year's Eve, and is observed by
the Azerbaijani diaspora worldwide.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.