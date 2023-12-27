               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fireworks In Baku To Brighten International Solidarity Day Of Azerbaijanis, New Year Joy


12/27/2023 1:07:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A fireworks display will take place in Baku on the occasion of the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year on 1 January, at 00:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports.

Preparatory work has already begun on the territory of the Baku Boulevard (National Park).

The International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is an annual public holiday in Azerbaijan celebrating the worldwide solidarity and unity of Azerbaijanis.

The day was incorporated into Azerbaijan's Labor Code as a non-working day, coinciding with New Year's Eve, and is observed by the Azerbaijani diaspora worldwide.

