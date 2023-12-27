               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 27


12/27/2023 1:07:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 27, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 22 currencies increased in price and 11 decreased in price compared to December 26.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,347 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 27

Rial on December 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,376

53,322

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,112

49,041

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,188

4,174

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,123

4,118

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,217

6,208

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,645

136,734

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,897

14,845

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,476

29,481

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,127

109,209

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,797

31,688

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,546

26,455

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,253

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,436

1,439

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,203

3,202

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,622

28,580

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,731

31,714

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,250

38,236

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,290

1,288

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,562

31,558

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,721

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,891

5,897

100 Thai baths

THB

121,428

121,297

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,058

9,068

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,410

32,384

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,347

46,335

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,202

9,182

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,626

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,724

2,716

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

600

600

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,676

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,736

75,901

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 473,790 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,349 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,761 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

---

