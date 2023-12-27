Iranian Currency Rates For December 27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 27, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 22 currencies increased in price and 11 decreased in price compared to December 26. The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,347 rials.

Currency Rial on December 27 Rial on December 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,376 53,322 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,112 49,041 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,188 4,174 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,123 4,118 1 Danish krone DKK 6,217 6,208 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,645 136,734 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,897 14,845 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,476 29,481 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,127 109,209 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,797 31,688 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,546 26,455 1 South African rand ZAR 2,253 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,436 1,439 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,203 3,202 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,622 28,580 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,731 31,714 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,250 38,236 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,290 1,288 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,562 31,558 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,721 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,897 100 Thai baths THB 121,428 121,297 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,058 9,068 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,410 32,384 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,347 46,335 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,202 9,182 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,724 2,716 1 Afghan afghani AFN 600 600 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,676 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,736 75,901 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 473,790 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,349 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,761 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

