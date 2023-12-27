Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates National Lawyers Conference 2023, Advocates For Enhanced Role Of Law In National Progress

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The distinguished Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and National Chairman of the Media and Entertainment Committee, BIS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, inaugurated the National Lawyers Conference 2023 at New Delhi with an impassioned call for legal professionals to elevate their activities and contribute significantly to the nation's advancement.



In his opening remarks, Marwah emphasized the pivotal role that law plays in the progress of a nation. He urged the legal fraternity to step out of their comfort zones and raise the standards of their work, underscoring the immense responsibility they bear in ensuring the comprehensive growth of every segment of the country within defined parameters.



The inaugural session witnessed the presence of former judges, a substantial number of senior and junior lawyers, representatives from the press and media, and law students from across India, all coming together to mark the commencement of this significant conference.



During the event, Sandeep Marwah launched two innovative mobile applications designed to enhance the convenience of the law and justice community. These applications, promoted by Dr. Priya Thakur, aim to streamline processes and provide valuable tools for legal professionals.



In recognition of his remarkable contributions, Sandeep Marwah was honored for serving as the President of the esteemed Asian Law College. The acknowledgment reflected his dedicated efforts in advancing legal education and fostering excellence within the legal community.



The National Lawyers Conference 2023 promises to be a forum for insightful discussions, collaborative initiatives, and the exchange of ideas among legal luminaries, further reinforcing the vital role of law in shaping the trajectory of the nation.



