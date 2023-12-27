Panasonic India Strengthens Its Rugged Mobile Solutions, Launches Toughbook S1 7.0

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 20, 2021: To mark 25 years of Toughbook and strengthen the product portfolio, Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, today announced the launch of Toughbook S1 - Tablet for the India market. The new rugged tablet is designed to deliver durability, reliability and enhanced performance to keep pace with the ever changing mobile workplace. Equipped with Android 10.0 platform for data security, unique screen technology such as exclusive patented rain mode, and extended life battery pack; Toughbook S1 enables enterprises and businesses improve workforce productivity and offers ease of efficient business operability. The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of INR 98,000.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hiroaki Yamamoto, Divisional Managing Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, "Celebrating 25 years of our Toughbook business, we are delighted to introduce Toughbook S1-7.0 for the Indian market today. India continues to be a key market for us as it presents diverse opportunities in the form of manufacturing, smart-cities and varied industrial applications. With nearly 60% market share, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc. In light of smart factories becoming a reality, we expect this trend to continue.ï¿1⁄2



The Toughbook FZ-S1 tablet operates on Android Enterprise that enhances application safety, reliability, and management for businesses. S1 tablet comes with high performance and power in a compact body. It is equipped with a simple click and switch design for warm swapping batteries to ensure uninterrupted and longer shifts/ work. With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge. To address the need for an integrated device, the S1 offers multiple functionality in the form of GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC, Bluetooth to name a few, helping enhance efficiencies. Designed to function across extreme conditions thereby, ensuring efficiency and improved productivity; Toughbook S1 effectively supports emergency services like security, police forces, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.



Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India added, ï¿1⁄2Panasonic Toughbook offers a comprehensive range of mobile solutions for a productive and efficient enterprise setting. Aligned with the advanced business requirements, we have been continuously innovating our offerings and adopting the latest technologies. Our objective is to be the trusted advisor for our clients in order to match the computing needs of customers and provide customized solutions that combine the right hardware, software, and wireless capabilities for a seamless experience. We witnessed a 10% growth in Toughbook business over last year with demand coming primarily from Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Defence and Government vertical and expect to maintain good growth momentum in the upcoming year.



True to its legacy of ruggedness, the tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 ï¿1⁄2C to 50 ï¿1⁄2C. With a 7 inch outdoor-viewable display, Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well ensuring better functionality. The Toughbook FZ-S1 is uniquely designed to improve efficiency, better functionality, mobility, ruggedness, essential usability, and flexibility.



About Panasonic



Panasonic India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation that is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Panasonic commenced its operations in India in the year 1972 and the regional headquarter is located at Gurgaon, Haryana. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic:



