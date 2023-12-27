Arab Masters Championship Semis Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The semi-finals of the Arab Masters Tennis Championship, being hosted for the first time by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), will be held at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex today.

The first semi-final pits Syrian player Mohammed Hazem with Egyptian Mohammed Safwat while Lebanese Hadi Habib meets Tunisian Mohammed Daggaz in the second game.

The championship will conclude with the final tomorrow.

Director of Public Relations at QTSBF Ahmed Butti, said the participants praised the organizational level of Qatar during the tournament.

He noted that the tournament is a good opportunity for Arab players to gain experience which will help them in their other international assignments.

As many as 16 players from eight Arab countries took part in the main round of the tournament.