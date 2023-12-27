First Salvo Fired Against Kerala CM Vijayan’S 'Hegemony' By Party Colleague Sudhakaran

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the present style of functioning is a "way off" from the conventional style of the CPI(M).

Billed as the first attack by any party leader, it comes at a time when CM Vijayan has been claiming a successful statewide yatra that has energised the party workers and enhanced peoples' belief in his governance.

A veteran party leader and two-time former state Minister, Sudhakaran is known as a no nonsense party leader. At the height of the factional feud between the legendary former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan and Vijayan, Sudhakaran unwillingly shifted his loyalties towards Vijayan Sudhakaran was a cabinet minister in the first Vijayan government 2016-21, he was expecting a ticket in the 2021 polls.

However, he failed to get one after Vijayan's prompted decision of not giving election tickets to those having contested three times 2021, Sudhakaran has maintained silence, but through his body language has made it very clear that he doesn't subscribe to the autocratic style of Vijayan.

On Tuesday, his veiled attack against Vijayan, the first time such an open admission has come from any CPI(M) leader, that things have to change and the present style of functioning is way off from the conventional style of the party.

What's most surprising is this has come a few days after Vijayan finished the over five-week statewide Yatra through all the 140 Assembly constituencies.

Vijayan all through during and after the trip has been claiming that his trip, an unique one in the history of the state, has been a huge success, The Congress and the BJP had called it a damp squib on account of the huge protests that Vijayan had to face, and what upset many was the free hand given to the police and the party cadres to physically deal with the protesters.

At the public meeting in his home town in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran said,“Never think that slapping opponents is a revolution and only a few people are needed in the party,” said Sudhakaran.

He went on to add that if anyone thought that attacking opponents physically was a revolution, they are wrong.

“None can strengthen the party by promoting coteries. If the people outside the party are against us, how can we win an election? You cannot win an election only with the support of party workers and supporters. This might be possible at a few places in Kannur, but not in Alappuzha,” said a peeved Sudhakaran.

Joining issue was hugely popular critic, Prof Karasseri said the state has seen other Communists chief minister's like EMS, E.K. Nayanar and Achuthanandan, but none was like Vijayan.“Vijayan's words smack of arrogance and he behaves like an autocratic person. This is not going to augur well for the party in Kerala,” said Karasseri.

Now that the first salvo has been fired, it remains to be seen if more will follow.

