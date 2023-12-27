APAC Is Dominating Laminating Adhesives Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) In 2023, the global laminating adhesives market was valued at USD 3,785.8 million, and the market size is expected to reach USD 5,661.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% between 2024 and 2030. This growth of the market can be credited to the fast development in the consumer durable, flexible packaging, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, the surge in the urban populace, and the increase in the demand for customer-friendly packaging.



During the projection period, the solvent-based category is projected to showcase substantial development, with a CAGR of 6.2%, in the global laminating adhesives industry. They are utilized in many areas, like medical devices and packaging, because of their solid resistance to several environmental reasons and strong bonding to diverse substrates.



In 2023, the APAC region had the largest market share of more than 50%. This can be credited to the fact that industrial activities in China, India, and Japan are increasing strongly; therefore, the requirement for flexible wrapping is growing, thus propelling the use of covering adhesives.

In addition, innovative solventless laminating techniques have been put in place by various companies. Adhesives for the application of rigid packaging in India. The use of firearms in the country as customers are increasingly investing in them, and the number of such bond agents is increasing. A laminating machine with which these chemicals can be used.



The country has a substantial share in the sale of this type of adhesives, and the demand for them will rise further with the launch of various new products that are not only greener but also more effective and longer-lasting.



Hence, the fast development in the consumer durable, flexible packaging, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, the surge in the urban populace, and the increase in the demand for customer-friendly packaging are the major factors propelling the market.





MENAFN27122023005304011875ID1107660199