Nation Is Not Running As Per Bhavad Gita, Quran, Bible; It Is Being Run On Constitution: Minister Priyank Kharge

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) Dec 27 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, stated on Wednesday that the nation is not being run according to the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible and stirred a controversy.

Speaking in Hubballi, Kharge emphasised: "The country is being run as per the Constitution. Regardless of any opinion, the government in Karnataka operates in accordance with the Constitution. Governments function based on the Constitution," he stressed.

The government in Karnataka follows the principles of Basava and Ambedkar. The previous government was operating on the principles of Hindutva. Sitting in the Speaker's seat, Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri had then stated that he comes from an RSS background, Minister Kharge mentioned.

The BJP has allegedly looted money at the cost of people's lives during the Covid pandemic. "BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra should respond to the allegations made by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal," he demanded.

Disgruntled MLA Yatnal stated on Tuesday that he would expose alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 40,000 crore in the BJP government in Karnataka, led by B.S. Yediyurappa, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic if he were expelled from the party.

--IANS

mka/kvd