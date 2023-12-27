Easy E-Visa, Tourism Offerings Impress Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Simplified visa procedures through the Hayya platform coupled with a line-up of tourist attractions have catapulted visitor arrivals into Qatar to new highs, leaving the visitors in awe of everything Qatar has to offer.

Massive infrastructure development leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the successful hosting of the football extravaganza last year have seen visitor arrivals topping 3.53 million in first 11 months of this year, according to Qatar Tourism.



Easing and simplifying the visit visa procedures through the Hayya platform has been instrumental in the growth of the country's tourism sector. Qatar allows visa-free entry to nationals of 101 countries, while the rest can get an e-visa through the Hayya platform. The government has also further extended the validity of Hayya visas issued to the World Cup fans to February 24, 2024.

Some visitors, speaking to The Peninsula, lauded the smooth visa application process they went through.

“It took me just a few minutes to apply for a visa through the Hayya platform, and I received the visa through email within 24 hours,” said Rizwan, a resident of Saudi Arabia, who visited Qatar last week.“The immigration process at Hamad International Airport was smooth and the staff were friendly and efficient,” he said.

Muhammad Raheem, a UK national who visited Qatar with his family last week, also praised the easy transit visa process. He said they had 17 hours and were able to visit a few friends and some places.

Kamran Yousaf, a senior journalist from Pakistan who attended Doha Forum 2023 earlier this month, praised the transformation Qatar has seen in recent years.

“I heard a lot about Qatar and its rise and finally got the first-hand account during my recent visit to the country for the Doha Forum. What amazed me the most is the transformation Qatar has undergone in recent years. The skyscrapers, modern infrastructure, mass transportation system, and on top of it, the safest environment, make Qatar the most attractive package for any tourist,” he told The Peninsula.

As Qatar's winter tourism season gets under way, outdoor public places like Doha Port, the Corniche, The Pearl Island and Lusail marina promenade have emerged as top tourist attractions. Doha Port, in particular, is drawing crowds of tourists amid pleasant weather.

Local and foreign tourists are fascinated by the cool winter breeze, beautiful views of Doha skyline and getting up close with mega cruise ships docking at the Grand Cruise Terminal.

The ongoing Expo 2023 Doha and other mega sports and cultural events taking place in 2023 and 2024 are contributing to the growth in tourism sector.

The major upcoming events include AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 taking place in January and February 2024, Katara International Arabian Horse Festival in February, MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2024, and Qatar Economic Forum 2024.