Atmospheric Instability Brings Showers, Cold Weather To Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to encounter a state of atmospheric instability on Wednesday, ushering in cooler temperatures throughout most regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department JMD said in its daily update.Various cloud formations will adorn the sky, and intermittent showers are predicted across different areas, particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Kingdom.Some of these showers may be intense and accompanied by thunderstorms. Furthermore, moderate southeasterly winds will intermittently raise dust, especially in desert regions.Additionally, the weather service issued alerts about flash floods, slick roads in the areas experiencing rain, and poor horizontal visibility in the Badia due to dust.As Thursday unfolds, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of atmospheric instability, leading to partly cloudy to overcast conditions and relatively cold weather prevailing across most regions.Showers of rain are expected periodically in different areas, primarily in the southern and eastern regions. Moderate northeasterly winds will be active at times, potentially causing dust to be stirred up, particularly in desert areas.Looking ahead to Friday, the weather is anticipated to maintain its relatively cold state in most regions. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, and there is a chance of scattered light showers persisting in the southern parts of the Kingdom. Moderate easterly winds will intermittently make their presence felt.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 7C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 14C.