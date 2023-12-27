Dr. Sandeep Marwah Represented India At Russian Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Moscow: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and National Chairman of the Media and Entertainment Committee, BIS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, was invited to participate in the Futurological Forum, organized by the Federal State Budget Educational Institution of Higher Education, Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH) in collaboration with the NGO Smart Civilization. The event took place at the RSUH venue in Moscow on December 11-12, 2023.



Addressing the forum, Dr. Sandeep Marwah shed light on the evolving trends in education and discussed strategies for making education more effective in today's dynamic world. He emphasized the crucial role of education in shaping the future and contributing to the progress of societies.



The Futurological Forum, themed ï¿1⁄2Smart Civilization: Human, Values, Education, Technologies, and the Future of a Multipolar World,ï¿1⁄2 covered a wide range of topics, including the cooperation of civil societies of modern civilizations, the future of the third (NGO) sector, and collaboration within the framework of BRICS+ and the CIS.



Discussions also delved into the new role of universities as hubs in international humanitarian policy, the third sector and civilizational identity, international dialogue of think tanks, state regulation of NGOs, activities of socially-oriented NGOs, fundraising and financing of the third sector, NGOs and the sphere of international media, and the role of the third sector in the development of the space and aviation industries, as well as international sports public projects.



With more than 180 participants, including experts, scientists, representatives of universities, and NGOs from Russia, BRICS countries (Brazil, India, China, South Africa), CIS countries, and beyond, the event served as a platform for meaningful discussions, exchange of ideas, and collaborative initiatives aimed at shaping a smarter and more progressive global civilization.



