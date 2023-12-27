Fulton Place: The Premier Choice For Student Housing In Greensboro

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 26, 2023 12:26 am - Fulton Place, renowned for its high-quality student housing, is proud to serve students from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and North Carolina A&T State University.
Greensboro, North Carolina : Fulton Place, renowned for its high-quality student housing, is proud to serve students from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and North Carolina A&T State University. Located less than half a mile from the UNCG campus, Fulton Place is the epitome of convenience and student-focused living in Greensboro.
This exceptional housing community offers spacious apartments in a vibrant setting designed to cater to the unique needs of students. With amenities like a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness and business center, and an array of resident social events, Fulton Place is more than just housing – it's a lifestyle. Its prime location provides easy access to local restaurants, coffee shops, and the bustling nightlife of Greensboro.
Fulton Place understands the importance of comfort and style. The community features 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans, with single bedrooms and private bathrooms. Each apartment is fully furnished, boasting walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry, and includes high-speed internet and water.
The community doesn't stop at just superb living spaces. It extends its lifestyle offerings with a community clubhouse, which includes a business center with free printing, grilling stations, and ample free parking. The pet-friendly, gated community ensures a safe and welcoming environment for all its residents.
To learn more about Fulton Place, visit their website or call the leasing office at (336) 907-4275.
About Fulton Place: Fulton Place sets the standard for student housing in Greensboro. With its focus on creating a complete lifestyle for students, it offers a blend of unmatched convenience, style, and community. The commitment to providing a top-quality living experience makes Fulton Place the preferred choice for students in Greensboro.
Company: Fulton Place
Address: 742 Fulton Street
City: Greensboro
State: North Carolina
Zip code: 27401
Telephone number: (336) 907-4275
