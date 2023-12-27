Riverhead Mazda Is Now Open | The Riverhead Mazda Team Is Led By Matt Baxter

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 26, 2023 6:00 am - (1888PressRelease) The Riverhead Mazda team is led by Matt Baxter (Dealer Principal), Michael Lucki (General Manager), Sonya Lucki (Sales Manager) and Greg Williams (Service and Parts Manager).

Riverhead, NY - Riverhead Motors Inc. which consists of Riverhead Toyota, Riverhead Ford and Riverhead GMC proudly announces the expansion of its legacy with the addition of a new car dealership to its esteemed family business. The latest venture, Riverhead Mazda, brings forth a commitment to excellence and a rich heritage of service associated with the Riverhead Motors name.

Established on the foundation of integrity, trust and customer-centric values, Riverhead Mazda embodies the same dedication to delivering exceptional automotive experiences that have defined their Riverhead-based dealerships for the past 75 years. With the expansion, the family extends its passion for automobiles and commitment to customer satisfaction to a broader clientele.

“We are excited to bring the Mazda brand into our dealership group and show our commitment to our team and customers by embracing a People-First culture. This is a people business and with this expansion we expand our vision to Love People More Than You Love Cars.”

Michael Lucki, General Manager

Riverhead Mazda offers a diverse inventory of Mazda vehicles, ensuring an array of choices to meet the distinct preferences of our valued customers. Our team is poised to deliver unparalleled service, guided by a deep understanding of the automotive industry and a genuine desire to serve the community.

The inauguration of Riverhead Mazda represents a pivotal moment in the continued growth and evolution of the Riverhead Motors's business, showcasing a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for enhancing the automotive experience for all our customers.

For inquires, test drives or more information about Riverhead Mazda, please visit , call at (631)721-9900 or visit us at 1421 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY, 11901.

About Riverhead Motors

Riverhead Motors started in 1958 and is currently operated by the 2nd and 3rd generation of the late Leo Sternlicht. Their existing businesses include Riverhead Ford, Riverhead GMC and Riverhead Toyota. The Riverhead Mazda team is led by Matt Baxter (Dealer Principal), Michael Lucki (General Manager), Sonya Lucki (Sales Manager) and Greg Williams (Service and Parts Manager). Riverhead Mazda is open for business and will be hosting a grand opening event on May 4th 2023 located at their showroom at 1421 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY, 11901. The event starts at 1PM and is open to the public. Stop by for food, games, music and to get to meet the team.