Bay To Beach Builders Inc. Announces Remodel Of The Greenwood Idea Home & Design Studio

Bay to Beach Builders Inc., a leading home builder in Delaware and Maryland, is thrilled to announce the upcoming remodel of their acclaimed Greenwood Idea Home & Design Studio. Set to open its doors in early 2024, this cutting-edge transformation promises to inspire homeowners and design enthusiasts alike.

Carla Parker, one of the owners of Bay to Beach Builders Inc., is one of the driving forces behind this project. She shares,“Embarking on an extensive exploration of professional publications, nationwide research, and delving into the insights shared by numerous social media interior design influencers has been the cornerstone of my quest to craft an inspiring idea home.”

She adds,“Our family's tours of model homes across the country have provided invaluable inspiration while tailoring choices with the desires of individuals building homes locally in Delaware and Maryland. Moreover, the collaboration with our talented team has proven to be an indispensable asset, cultivating a fusion of ideas aimed at elevating our customers' experiences with unparalleled choices in sophistication, style, and impeccable craftsmanship."

The Greenwood Idea Home & Design Studio remodel represents Bay to Beach Builders' commitment to staying at the forefront of home design innovation. The upgrade includes the integration of the latest technology, sustainable materials, and contemporary design aesthetics, ensuring a truly transformative experience for visitors. Here's what to expect when they visit the newly remodeled Idea Home & Design Studio in Greenwood, Delaware:

.Interactive Technology - A state-of-the-art interactive kiosk allowing visitors to design their future homes virtually. Plus, a theater area that offers tours of various home plans, providing a comprehensive view of the possibilities.

.Sustainable Living - The remodel will highlight eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient solutions, promoting a greener approach to homeownership.

.Modern Aesthetics - The newly designed space will showcase the latest styles, colors, and textures in home design, inspiring visitors with endless possibilities.

.Smart Home Features - Integration of smart technology will provide visitors with a glimpse of a connected and convenient lifestyle, showcasing how seamlessly technology can be incorporated into modern homes.

Bay to Beach Builders Inc. has been a trailblazer in the home building industry for over two decades. Renowned for their quality Amish craftsmanship, innovative designs, and customer-centric approach, they strive to create homes that not only boast beauty but also reflect the unique lifestyle of each homeowner.

Join Bay to Beach Builders Inc. as they step into a new era of home design. The unveiling of the remodeled Greenwood Idea Home & Design Studio in early 2024 promises to be an exciting milestone in the industry, showcasing the future of living spaces. For more information and updates, visit their website at

About“Bay to Beach Builders Inc.”

Bay to Beach Builders Inc. has been building homes since 2003 for families all over Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore. Our team comprises industry-leading professionals offering over 150 years of combined experience, ensuring quality workmanship, state-of-the-art designs, and homes meticulously handcrafted for every homeowner.