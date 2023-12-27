American Momentum Bank Contributes $5,000 To KBTX's Food For Families Food Drive

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 26, 2023 9:41 pm - The 28th annual fundraiser benefited the Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas - American Momentum Bank donated $5,000 to KBTX's 28th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Dec. 6. The event raised monetary and food donations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

American Momentum Bank sponsored the 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.“matching time,” contributing a company donation in the amount of the total money donated by individuals that hour, up to $5,000. A few bank associates handed out candy canes to people who dropped off donations at the Brazos Center and presented the bank's donation check on-air.

“The bank has been a longtime supporter of the Brazos Valley Food Bank – it's an organization that does critically important work in our community and is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Frank Varisco, Bryan-College Station market president for American Momentum Bank.

In Texas, one in every eight households face food insecurity. That number is slightly higher in the Brazos Valley, according to Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora.

During the holiday season, many families face heightened stress as they struggle to make ends meet. For the 28th year, KBTX partnered with the Brazos Valley Food Bank for the Food for Families Food Drive. Throughout the day on Dec. 6, residents delivered donated food and money to several drop-sites across the area.

As of Dec. 8, the event had raised $233,000 and collected 116,000 pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.