Invaders Destroy Over 26,000 Ha Of Forests In Luhansk Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the large-scale Russian invasion of Luhansk region, more than 26,000 hectares of forests worth more than UAH 180 billion were destroyed.

This was reported by Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ukrinform saw.

Naftogaz starts developing decarbonization strategy - CEO

"The damage to our forests is only growing. According to preliminary estimates, the enemy's artillery, aircraft, and multiple rocket launchers have destroyed more than 26,000 hectares of forest in Luhansk region. The total amount of damage due to air pollution already amounts to UAH 180 billion," the statement said.

This data was made public at a meeting of the Commission on establishing the facts of damage and losses to the forest fund of the region as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

UK to help Ukraine restore forests and national parks

"The recorded facts of the Russians' crimes will add to the general list of damage caused by the enemy's actions and will be used to prepare a lawsuit to the International Court of Justice," Natalia Romanenko, head of the commission and deputy head of Luhansk RMA, said.

As reported, the Ministry of Environment has set up an operational headquarters where citizens and organizations can report Russia's crimes against the environment in Ukraine.