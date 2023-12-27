Ukraine's Accession To EU May Take From 6 To 11 Years - Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union may take from 6 to 11 years.

This opinion was expressed by the head of the European Commission's Representation in Austria, Martin Selmayr, reports Ukrinform, referring to Kleine Zeitung.

When asked when Ukraine could join the EU, Selmayr answered: "It took six years for Austria, eleven years for Spain. Ukraine could be in between."

Duda says Ukraine'sto EU, NATO crucial for Poland

He pointed out that thanks to the Association Agreement, Ukraine has already implemented 70% of EU legislation. "However, there is still a great deal to be done, and I am thinking in particular of the independence of the judiciary and the efficiency of the administration.," the EU ambassador added.

According to the diplomat, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU are also "part of our security architecture."

"Europe must not fall back into the darkest times of the 19th century, when an aggressor invades its neighbor in order to seize land," added Selmayr.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, EU leaders approved the decision to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE