Ukraine's Interior Ministry Integrates 8,000 CCTV Cameras Into Surveillance Network

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs integrated 8,000 CCTV cameras into a single national platform.

This was announced by Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This year, we continued developing our complex video surveillance platforms. Currently, we have integrated more than 8,000 cameras into a single platform. Of course, we did it where it was possible under wartime conditions," Klymenko wrote.

According to the official, the plan us to integrate all of the 50,000 currently installed, including more than 7,000 cameras with AI technology.

The head of the Ministry emphasized that the results of the analysis of footage from CCTV cameras are used by law enforcement to solve war crimes, among other things.

"Building a safe public environment is one of the priority directions of the Ministry's work. Developing a comprehensive video surveillance system is key in the process," the minister noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the acting director general of the Informatyka municipal company reported to the Kyiv City Military Administration was charged with unauthorized breach of video surveillance systems.

Photo: Volodymyr Makarovskyi