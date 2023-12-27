Xiaomi To Unveil Its First Electric Car On December 28

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On New Year's Eve, Xiaomi will hold another presentation, where it will reveal details about the Xiaomi EV branded electric vehicle platform, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun.

It will take place on December 28, 2023. During the event, Xiaomi is expected to reveal details of branded electric motors for cars, talk about the features of its own autopilot system, and announce the release date and prices for the company's first electric car SU7.

Xiaomi has been working on its electric car for several years. Thousands of engineers were involved in the development, and investments in the project exceeded $ 1.4 billion. With its product, the Chinese tech giant plans to take a significant share in the market and compete for leadership with Tesla itself.

Xiaomi's electric car is expected to come in three versions: SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. The dimensions of the car are rumored to be 4,997 by 1,963 by 1,455 mm, and the wheelbase is 3,000 mm, which promises a spacious interior.