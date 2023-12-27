China's New Veil Tech Turns Missiles Into Passenger Planes

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese researchers have recently unveiled a stealth camouflage veil that can disguise cruise missiles as passenger planes. Such technology could be helpful in a decapitation strike against Taiwan.

This month, the South China Morning Post reported that a gold-plated camouflage veil developed by China could change the face of war by making cruise missiles look like passenger planes on radar screens.

The SCMP notes that the technology could confuse expensive air defense systems and significantly reduce the time available for military commanders to respond.

The source notes that the technology was developed by a research team in northwestern China who published their work in the peer-reviewed Chinese Journal of Radio Science last month. It says the project is part of an ongoing effort by China to build up a wide range of ways to penetrate air defense systems in the First Island Chain, Guam, or even the US homeland.

The SCMP describes the veil as made of gold-plated fine metal threads that form a web of complex geometry to reflect radar signals. It notes that based on laboratory testing, it has been found that the device can significantly increase the radar cross-section of a flying target, making it comparable to that of a large airplane when viewed from specific angles.