Amir, US President Discuss Joint Mediation Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza

Doha, December: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially joint mediation efforts to calm the situation and reach a permanent ceasefire.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from the US President.

During the call, they discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international topics of common interest.