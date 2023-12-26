E-Plus Ltd (NSX:8EP) Signs MOA For The Acquisition Of Bayjin Orient Berhad

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

E-Plus Limited (NSX:8EP), an events management and entertainment company focused on promoting and managing international events in the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce, that effective 26 December 2023, it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to pursue the Acquisition (the "Transaction") of Bayjin Orient Berhad ("BOB").The BOB business model is dedicated to Sustainable Energy Technology services featuring new pyrolysis oil blended with diesel using a newly patented "plastic-to-fuel" (PTF) technology.For more information, visit E-Plus' website at

Incorporated in 2004, E-Plus is a full-fledged, one-stop sports and events management company. This multi award-winning agency is the brainchild of a dynamic team that provides innovative and creative ideas in both event planning and execution events for clients internationally. Recognised as one of the top and more experienced agencies in the region, the company continuously seeks to elevate industry practices through its unique, creative and innovative ideas. Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia in 2017, E-Plus (NSX:8EP) operates mainly from Malaysia, has offices in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand and is a member of the distinguished Association of Global Events Suppliers (AGES).

Ivestor Relations Team E-mail: ... Phone: +60 3 7491 9233