Morning Fog Adds To Intense Cold In J&K's Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) Intense cold wave spread across Kashmir on Wednesday with Srinagar city recording minus 2.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Most water bodies in Srinagar city and other places of the Valley have frozen in part while morning fog made pedestrian and vehicular movement difficult in Srinagar city on Wednesday.

A Meteorological (MeT) office statement said that Srinagar city recorded minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 2.8 and minus 4.6 respectively.

“In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 12.1 and Kargil minus 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu city had 7.6, Katra 7.2, Batote 4.7, Bhaderwah 1.8 and Banihal 1.2 as the night's lowest temperature”.

'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day long period of intense winter cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

