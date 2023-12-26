Jordan's 7Th Airdrop Aids Besieged Christians In Gaza's Oldest Church

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Amman - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) executed on

Sunday evening their seventh airdrop to assist those besieged within the Church of Saint Porphyrius in the north of Gaza Strip.

JAf said that the drop, executed under Royal directives, serves as a demonstration of solidarity with the Christian community amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The statement revealed that a Royal Air Force plane airdropped humanitarian aid and food supplies, aiming to alleviate the conditions of those trapped inside the church, recognised as one of the oldest churches globally.



The estimated number of besieged individuals within the church is approximately 800 civilians, primarily Christian, facing food shortages and a severe lack of basic necessities amidst harsh humanitarian conditions, according to the statement.

The source added that aid packages were parachuted onto the church, providing a safe haven for Christians and their children while being surrounded by Israeli occupation forces.

This airdrop marks the seventh Jordanian airdrop, conveying a message of solidarity with our Christian brethren in the besieged strip amid the escalating Israeli war against Gaza, which has cast its shadow over the Christmas festivities.

During a meeting with religious leaders in the Al Husseiniya Palace last Wednesday, His Majesty King Abdullah, affirmed Jordan's commitment to providing assistance to those seeking refuge in the church. The source emphasised that Jordan, in adherence to Royal directives, will continue to support the brothers and sisters in Gaza, standing by the Palestinian people and supporting their resilience on their land through various means to alleviate the challenging humanitarian conditions they face.



