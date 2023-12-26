Blocked Panama-Colon Highway Reopened

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Alberto Motta highway (Panama-Colón), which remained blocked by a group of protesters, was reopened around 12:30 noon on Tuesday, December 26.

The closure was recorded near the community of Kuna Nega, township of Ancón.

Protesters had placed branches and tires on the road to stop traffic around 10:30 a.m. Hundreds of drivers heading to Colón from the capital and vice versa were stranded waiting for the corridor to reopen.

Highway Company (ENA) proceeded to close access to the highway for the safety of users.

According to witnesses, the protesters were complaining about the lack of electricity in various parts of the Kuna Nega community.































