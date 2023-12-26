               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Blocked Panama-Colon Highway Reopened


12/26/2023 11:12:16 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Alberto Motta highway (Panama-Colón), which remained blocked by a group of protesters, was reopened around 12:30 noon on Tuesday, December 26.

The closure was recorded near the community of Kuna Nega, township of Ancón.

Protesters had placed branches and tires on the road to stop traffic around 10:30 a.m. Hundreds of drivers heading to Colón from the capital and vice versa were stranded waiting for the corridor to reopen.

Highway Company (ENA) proceeded to close access to the highway for the safety of users.

According to witnesses, the protesters were complaining about the lack of electricity in various parts of the Kuna Nega community.









MENAFN26122023000218011062ID1107659888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search