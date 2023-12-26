(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The company is positioned amid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) unrelenting push and crackdown on Wall Street to offer a secure, easy-to-use and transparent messaging solution.“The SEC has levied over $2.5 billion in fines on Wall Street, the product of two years of investigations into the industry's use of messaging apps,” a recent article reads.“SekurMessenger is an encrypted messaging service that offers full privacy for users, enabled by multiple layers of data protection that guarantee the security of communications... SekurMessenger is currently available on both iOS and Android and on the web. Features include end-to-end encryption, proprietary VirtualVaults and HelixTech that ensure conversations are secure while also providing a way to maintain privacy. In addition, any messages or files sent or received between users are stored in a secure cloud hosted on Swiss-based Sekur-owned servers with military-grade security, letting compliance archiving the messages, while users themselves can delete them from their devices, protecting the chats from hacker intrusion... With this initial offering, the company looks to carve out a significant market share, even as it plans to roll out more enterprise-related features... In addition, the company is asserting itself as a leader in its segment, defining itself as an innovator and trendsetter in its space.”
About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.
