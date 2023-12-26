420 With CNW - Governor Enacts Law Permitting Cannabis Cultivators To Sell To Patients Directly

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, Pennsylvania's governor signed a measure that would allow all licensed medical cannabis grower-processors to sell their products directly to consumers. This came just days after the Senate approved the measure , which had been amended to grant independent dispensaries grower permits.

Under the bill, the state's health department will establish a process that allows the 10 independent cannabis grower-processors in the...

