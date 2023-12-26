Toobit Unveils The Listing Of TALENT (TLNT) For Spot Trading On Dec 27, 2023, At 9 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TALENT (TLNT) for spot trading. The highly anticipated launch of TLNT tokens will commence on December 27, 2023, at 9 AM (UTC), offering users an exciting opportunity to engage with a TRC20-based token with unique utility and an innovative burning mechanism.

TLNT Token: An Overview

TALENT (TLNT) is a TRC20-based token that commenced production at the end of 2020, utilizing the STAKE Mining production method. Over time, approximately 560 million TLNT tokens have been produced and introduced to the Spot market by users through mining.

Transition from Stake Mining to a Unique Burning Mechanism

The Stake Mining production process for TLNT has ceased, marking the termination of TLNT excavation by miners. All unexcavated TLNT tokens will undergo complete destruction by burning in December 2023.

Unique Utility of TLNT: Fueling GNS Coin Production

TLNT boasts a pivotal role in the production of GNS coin, serving as a fundamental component for its creation. Each GNS mining user is required to burn 1000 TLNT to generate 0.1 GNS for inclusion in the Spot market.

Burning Objectives for GNS Mining

Throughout the 51 GNS mining periods, the objective is to burn an average of a minimum of 450 million TALENT tokens in each period. This strategic burning mechanism ensures a controlled supply and actively involves TLNT in the GNS coin production process.

Join Toobit for the TLNT Listing

Toobit extends a warm invitation to users to participate in the listing of TALENT (TLNT) for spot trading, commencing on December 27, 2023, at 9 AM (UTC) on Toobit's trading platform. For the latest information and updates on the TALENT (TLNT) listing, visit Toobit's official platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

