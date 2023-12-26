Serbia Opposition Boycotts Poll Re-Run In Parts Of The Country

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Serbia's biggest opposition coalition said on Tuesday it will boycott election re-runs in parts of the country, after more than a week of protests against alleged electoral fraud.

The“Serbia against violence” coalition announcement came four days before the re-run scheduled for December 30 in 30 out of more than 8,000 polling stations.

Serbia held parliamentary and local elections on December 17, in which President Aleksandar Vucic's party said it secured a commanding victory.

The main opposition coalition“Serbia against violence” denounced what it said was electoral fraud, alleging that voters from neighbouring Bosnia had been allowed to cast ballots illegally in the capital.

International observers - including representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) - reported“irregularities”, including“vote buying” and“ballot box stuffing”.

Several Western countries have also expressed concern.

According to the official results Vucic's right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) earned roughly 46 percent of votes in the parliamentary elections, while the leading opposition coalition secured 23.5%.

Protests including road blocks have been organised nine days in a row aimed at annulling the results and holding a brand new election.

“The elections that will be repeated in certain number of polling stations can't annul the fraud, nor correct the injustice that happened on December 17. That is why we will not participate in the re-run,” the coalition said in a written statement.

According to“Serbia against violence” there is“no point in voting while deputies are on hunger strike due to proven electoral fraud, political dissenters are being arrested and students beaten by police and apprehended”.

Seven members of the main opposition camp, united under the banner“Serbia Against Violence” meanwhile, are on a hunger strike, while daily protests have been held in front of the State Electoral Commission.

The protests escalated on Sunday evening, with Serbian opposition demonstrators breaking windows as they tried to storm Belgrade city hall. A heavy police presence pushed them back.

On Monday, protesters, mainly students organised under the“Borba” (Fight) movement, set up road blocks in central Belgrade demanding revision of the electoral list. They vowed to continue the blockades today if the authorities do not meet their demands.

