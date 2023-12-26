Palestine Pavilion At Expo Doha Tells Story Of Resilience, Heritage And History

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The pavilion of Palestine at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha tells the story of the Palestinian people's resilience, heritage and history.

The exterior of the pavilion displays embroideries of the Palestinian dress and its colours that express pride and honour, and the olive tree which is considered a national symbol. Each of the four sections of the pavilion reflects an aspect of the Palestinian heritage and agriculture methods. The first section includes the Palestinian clothing, especially women's hand-embroidered clothing and keffiyeh, along with household items that Palestinians use.

The second section displays the food products that Palestine is famous for, such as olive oil and thyme, and methods of harvesting and pressing olives via large screens; while the third section contains paintings that express the history of Palestine and the most prominent cities such as Jerusalem, Jaffa and Akka. The fourth section includes olive trees and a small shop to display Palestinian products.

The pavilion also highlights the Palestinian cuisine with its famous authentic dishes whose ingredients mainly include olive oil, spices, thyme, taboon bread, as well as sweets such as nabulsi kunafa, tamriyah, qatayef, and others.

Abdul Razzaq Hussein, the official in-charge of the pavilion of Palestine at Expo 2023 Doha, stressed the importance of Palestine's participation in the global event to introduce the world to the Palestinian heritage and identity, and to shed light on Palestine's past and future.

Hussein extended thanks to Qatar and the Expo organising committee for supporting the Palestinian pavilion, and providing facilities befitting Palestine despite the circumstances of aggression on Gaza.

He indicated that the pavilion has lefta deep impact in the hearts of Arab and foreign visitors, sending a message to the world that Palestine is a land and a people, and an ancient civilisation rooted in the depths of Arab and human history.

Running until March 28, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is one of the most distinguished global events in horticulture and agriculture, promoting innovations in horticulture, sustainable design and environmental conservation. It seeks to enhance awareness of the importance of preserving nature and promoting sustainability in areas of horticulture and agriculture.

