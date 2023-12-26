UN Appoints Gaza Relief Coordinator

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations on Tuesday announced the appointment of a coordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted on Friday to boost humanitarian aid.

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' outgoing finance minister, will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and will start the role on Jan. 8, the UN said in a statement.

241 martyred in 24 hrs;

massacre toll 20,915

The occupation forces committed 18 massacres against entire families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 241 killed and 382 wounded during the past 24 hours.

The health authorities in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression against the Strip since Oct. 7 had risen to 20,915 and 54,918 wounded. More than 70% of the deceased are children and women occupation's intense and unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip continued for the 81st day on Tuesday.

"In this role she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza," said the UN. She will also establish a "mechanism" to accelerate aid into Gaza through countries not involved with the conflict.A veteran UN diplomat, Kaag was previously the head of an international team of weapons experts charged with overseeing the elimination of Syria's chemical stockpile.Friday's Security Council resolution stopped short of calling for a ceasefire after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a United States veto. It calls for "urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities."Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza say nearly 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with more feared buried under rubble. Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3mn people have been driven from their homes, many several times.Israel kept up its strikes against Gaza targets despite grave concern expressed by the United Nations, and international calls for a halt to the Israel-Hamas war.The Israeli military said the war would last months.The withering military campaign in Gaza has caused mass civilian casualties, widespread hunger and reduced much of the coastal territory to rubble."We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces," Seif Magango, spokesman for the United Nations Human Rights Office, said in a statement.The army says 158 Israeli soldiers have been killed inside Gaza.