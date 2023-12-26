Amir, US President Discuss Mediation Bid For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with US President Joe Biden the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially joint mediation efforts to calm the situation and reach a permanent ceasefire.

This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Tuesday from the US president. During the call, they discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, besides the most prominent regional and international topics of common interest.

