Bharat Rice Coming Soon, At ₹25 A Kilo

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "After Bharat atta (wheat flour) and Bharat dal (pulses), the Centre is now planning to sell Bharat rice at discounted rates to contain rising cereal prices ahead of next year's general elections, a senior official said.

