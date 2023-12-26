Earthquake Today: 3.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Assam's Tezpur

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 5.55 am at a depth of 20 km epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 26.70 and longitude 93.22, as per the NCS to X, the NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information.”(More details awaited)
MENAFN26122023007365015876ID1107659839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.