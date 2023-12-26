Rahul Gandhi Reaches Virender Arya Akhara In Haryana To Interact With Wrestler Bajrang Poonia, Others

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district and interacts with wrestlers including Bajrang Poonia.
MENAFN26122023007365015876ID1107659832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.