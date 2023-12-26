               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Salman Khan Turns 58: 7 Best Action-Movies Of The Actor


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan turns 58 today. Here's a list of his 7 best action-movies

Wanted (2009)

Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film marked Salman Khan's comeback and was a major success. The action sequences and Khan's performance were well-received

Dabangg (2010)

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, 'Dabangg' features Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, a fearless and witty cop. The film was a massive hit and is known for its action-packed scenes

Bodyguard (2011)

Directed by Siddique, 'Bodyguard' is an action-romantic film in which Salman Khan plays the role of a bodyguard

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Directed by Kabir Khan, this action thriller features Salman Khan as a RAW agent. It was followed with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Tiger 3'

Kick (2014)

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Kick" is an action film in which Salman Khan plays a character with a taste for adrenaline rushes

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

This Kabir Khan-directed film includes action sequences and showcases Salman Khan as a man on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family

Sultan (2016)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan features Salman Khan as a wrestler. The film not only showcased powerful action scenes but also received critical acclaim

