Salman Khan turns 58: 7 best action-movies of the actor

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan turns 58 today. Here's a list of his 7 best action-movies
Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film marked Salman Khan's comeback and was a major success. The action sequences and Khan's performance were well-received
Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, 'Dabangg' features Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, a fearless and witty cop. The film was a massive hit and is known for its action-packed scenes
Directed by Siddique, 'Bodyguard' is an action-romantic film in which Salman Khan plays the role of a bodyguard
Directed by Kabir Khan, this action thriller features Salman Khan as a RAW agent. It was followed with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Tiger 3'
Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Kick" is an action film in which Salman Khan plays a character with a taste for adrenaline rushes
This Kabir Khan-directed film includes action sequences and showcases Salman Khan as a man on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan features Salman Khan as a wrestler. The film not only showcased powerful action scenes but also received critical acclaim
