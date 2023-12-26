Video And Photos: Salman Khan Celebrates His 58Th Birthday With Family, Friends; Actor Cuts Cake With Niece

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday today (December 27). The star was showered with greetings and love from his fans and the Bollywood community. This day is made much more memorable because it falls on the birthday of his niece, Ayat, daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. Salman and his niece joyfully cut the cake together in a beautiful celebration, surrounded by the love of friends and family.

Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday by cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthdate. Insider footage from the party have gone viral, showing the actor celebrating in his birthday with intimate friends and family.

Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, and others attended the occasion. The birthday event was a star-studded extravaganza that gave fans an exhilarating insight inside Salman Khan's unforgettable and emotional celebration.

Bobby Deol attended the party and shared photos of the festivities on his Instagram. Sharing photos from the night, one shows him kissing the birthday kid on the cheek, while another shows hands on Tiger 3 actor's shoulder as they pose for the cameras.

The cute post is captioned, "Mamu I love you." The Animal star continued spreading the love with a heartfelt pic on his Instagram stories. Check out the moments:

CComposer Sajid, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and others were also present at the huge event, photographing moments with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan returned from Delhi to Mumbai earlier today, ready to enter into the birthday festivities.

