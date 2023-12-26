Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's Mother Reacts To Video Of Vicky Allegedly Trying To Slap His Wife

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video from Bigg Boss 17's home recently went viral on social media, shocking everyone. Vicky Jain was reportedly seen trying to slap his actress-wife Ankita Lokhande in the video. While the viral video enraged viewers, it has now been revealed that Vicky addressed the event later in the broadcast, claiming he was only trying to remove his blanket.

It all began when Arun jabbed Vicky after an argument with Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek stood facing Vicky and Ankita as they lay on his bed. During the altercation, Ankita also joined in, which infuriated Vicky. Following this, the businessman sprang out of bed and appeared to try to attack Ankita, leaving her stunned.

Vandana Pandis Lokhande, Ankita's mother, has now reacted to it. In a video circulating on the internet, she is asked to respond to a Bigg Boss footage, and she responds,“Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai.”

Reacting to the incident, Abhishek said,“What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Apni biwi ko marta hai Vicky Jain. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko maara. Arun Bhai sabko please batana ye (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande. Arun, please tell this to everyone),” as quoted by Indian Express. However, Vicky denied the allegations and clarified,“I was furiously keeping my blanket aside, stop making such big claims. It's not a joke.”