The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to occur next year, have prompted various political theories. Elections to the Lok SabhaVeteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, on the other hand, is certain that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a third straight term.



In an interview with Zee News, Patekar revealed his belief: "Just wait and watch how the BJP comes back to power in a big way. They have been doing great work, and there is no alternative.” The veteran actor went on to say that he would not be shocked if the BJP secured 375 to 400 seats in the next elections.

Patekar, who earlier praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, restated his support for the BJP, highlighting the party's remarkable initiatives. He expressed his appreciation for Modi, recalling a personal interaction with him during Modi's stint as Gujarat Chief Minister. Patekar also supported the BJP government's controversial demonetisation decision in 2016, pushing his admirers and followers to do the same.

“Demonetisation is a worthy endeavour. Terrorism will suffer as a result of demonetisation,” Patekar had claimed. He advised the general public to put up with the momentary inconveniences while highlighting the long-term advantages of combating black money and counterfeit cash in the parallel economy. Patekar recognised the modest challenges that the public encountered as a result of demonetisation while emphasising the larger national effect.

With Lok Sabha elections set for April and May, and the Code of Conduct potentially entering effect in February, the political climate is heating up. The Election Commission has yet to formally declare the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, leaving the country in suspense as the political drama unfolds.

Nana Patekar's confident forecasts supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Modi contribute to the continuing debate around the approaching elections, where the nation awaits the outcome that will alter its political landscape.