Kerala: Left-Backed SFI Leader Booked For Placing Shades Over Mahatma Gandhi’S Statue (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aluva: The police filed a case against an SFI activist for placing shades on Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Bharath Matha Law College, Choondy. Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student was booked based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Al Ameen. Adheen Nazar, a member of the SFI Aluva area committee, is seen in the video placing a sunglass on the Mahatma Gandhi statue.
A senior police official said
that a case has been filed against him under sections 426 (mischief) and 153 (promoting disharmony).
According to the complaint, his activities amounted to denigrating Gandhiji's greatness to
sow discord in society.
