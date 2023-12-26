Kerala: Left-Backed SFI Leader Booked For Placing Shades Over Mahatma Gandhi’S Statue (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aluva: The police filed a case against an SFI activist for placing shades on Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Bharath Matha Law College, Choondy. Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student was booked based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Al Ameen. Adheen Nazar, a member of the SFI Aluva area committee, is seen in the video placing a sunglass on the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

A senior police official said

that a case has been filed against him under sections 426 (mischief) and 153 (promoting disharmony).

According to the complaint, his activities amounted to denigrating Gandhiji's greatness to

sow discord in society.