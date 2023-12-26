Cannot Force Jewar Farmers To Sell Land: Allahabad HC

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 27 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has directed the authorities of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) not to compel farmers of tehsil Jewar to execute sale deeds of their land in state's favour unless they agree for the same on their free will.

The court, however, made it clear that the state authorities could acquire the land by following procedures prescribed by the law.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Manish Kumar Nigam on Tuesday disposed of a mandamus writ petition filed by Mahendar Singh and 98 other farmers, seeking to restrain the respondents -- the state government authorities -- from compelling the petitioners to execute sale deed with regard to their bhumidhari land situated at Tirthali, Tirthali Kheda, Rabupura, Karauli Banger, Akalpur, Kuraib, Chakbeerampur and Beerampur, Pargana villages and Jewar Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

According to petitioners, they were being compelled and coerced by the state respondents to execute sale deeds in respect of the aforesaid land in their favour and that the petitioners were not ready to sell their land but compelled by the respondents.

The counsel for Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority of India (YEIDA) responded that the authority had only made a proposal to the land owners to sell their land in favour of the authority for public welfare, but they would not compel land owners to execute sale deed in favour of the authority, nor take possession of their land until the parties arrived at a mutual settlement in respect of compensation, followed by execution of title documents.

