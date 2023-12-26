Scott’S Liquid Gold-Inc. Announces Definitive Merger Agreement With Horizon Kinetics LLC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (“Scott's” or the“Company”) (OTC: SLGD) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Horizon Kinetics LLC (“Horizon Kinetics”), a privately-held investment management company, in an all-stock transaction. Murray Stahl, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Kinetics, is expected to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity.





As consideration for the ownership interests of Horizon Kinetics, Scott's will issue to the current owners of Horizon Kinetics a number of shares equal to (a) the sum of (i) Horizon Kinetics' net tangible assets at close, plus (ii) $200 million, for the value of the Horizon Kinetics operating asset management business, assuming its assets under management at close are between $6 billion and $8 billion, (b) divided by $1.25. For a complete description of the terms of the merger, including the calculation of the consideration, please refer to the merger agreement, attached as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed separately today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Dan Roller, Founder of Maran Capital Management, LLC, and Chairman of the Board of Scott's, stated,“Horizon Kinetics has a storied history in the investment management industry, and we are thrilled to be partnering with their team on this transaction. I believe this combination will create meaningful shareholder value for all shareholders of the combined entity.”

Murray Stahl, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Kinetics, stated,“We are pleased to be working with the Scott's team on this transaction and thank them for their continued partnership. Horizon Kinetics has reached a point in its growth pattern that becoming a publicly-traded company is in the best interests of its owners and clients. This new chapter will allow us to execute various strategic initiatives that are important to the firm's continued growth and success.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to standard closing conditions. Horizon Kinetics is seeking approval of the transaction from all of its members, and Scott's will be seeking approval from its shareholders of 1) its conversion from a Colorado to a Delaware corporation, 2) an amendment to its charter to increase authorized shares of Company common stock, and 3) a change in the name of the Company.

The Company expects to file with the SEC a proxy statement containing full details of the proposed transaction, which will be delivered to the Company's shareholders.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC, through its subsidiary investment manager, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, is an investment advisory firm with approximately $6.6 billion assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Horizon Kinetics provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm has offices in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit .

About Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. exists to positively impact consumers' lives in the markets it serves while creating shareholder value. Scott's develops, markets, and sells high-quality, high-value household products to mass merchandisers, supermarkets, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers. For more information, please visit .

