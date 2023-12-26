PM Modi To Be Accorded Grand Welcome In Ayodhya On Dec 30

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on December 30 by mobilising three lakh people for his public meeting and showering flower petals during his 15-km long roadshow.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. He will also address a public meeting near the airport.

Seers and locals of Ayodhya will welcome Modi in the temple town by showering rose petals through the entire stretch of the roadshow from Ayodhya airport to Lata Mangeshkar crossing and the Ayodhya railway station.

District presidents of the BJP from Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and other districts are at the forefront of mobilizing people from adjoining districts of Ayodhya for the PM's public meeting.

Prominent Mutts and temples of Ayodhya will also welcome the Prime Minister. Mutts will set up their stage along the route to welcome the Prime Minister.“Seers of Ayodhya will welcome Modi during the roadshow. We will shower rose petals on the Prime Minister,” said Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

The state government is making efforts to decorate all prominent routes leading to Ram Janmabhoomi with episodes of the Ramayana.

According to the Ayodhya Development Authority, terracotta artworks and murals are being installed along the Dharm Path depicting various events related to Lord Sri Ram's life.

These include scenes from Sri Ram's court, the killing of Khar-Dushan and Kaikeyi's 'Kopabhavan Gaman' scene.

“This initiative not only provides a cultural guidepost for pilgrims but also bridges the gap between the sacred past and the dynamic present, enhancing the spiritual journey for those who traverse this path,” said Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority.

