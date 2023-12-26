Chamonix, Colorado’S Newest And Most Luxurious Casino Hotel, Opens At Noon On Wednesday, December 27, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Located in charming Cripple Creek, Chamonix is conveniently located less than an hour from Colorado Springs and approximately two hours from Denver

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced the opening details for its newest gaming destination – Chamonix Casino Hotel. Chamonix's stylish new casino and luxurious 300-guestroom hotel effortlessly blend Colorado comfort with classic European elegance. It is located in historic Cripple Creek, approximately 45 miles from Colorado Springs and 80 miles from Denver's southern suburbs. Chamonix is adjacent to – and integrated with – Bronco Billy's Casino, also owned by Full House Resorts.



Chamonix features an elegant casino floor, with a wide variety of the newest slot machines, a high-limit slot salon, and the state's most elegant table games area. Many of Chamonix's hotel guestrooms and suites offer balconies and sweeping views of Cripple Creek, Pikes Peak and the spectacular Sangre de Cristo mountains.

On Wednesday at noon, Chamonix will open its entire casino, a portion of its 300-guestroom hotel, and its convenient valet, garage and surface parking. It will operate a temporary restaurant (Chamonix Bistro) and buffet in its elegant meeting room area. Within a week, the Company expects to open the balance of its guestrooms. In approximately one month, Chamonix plans to open its high-end 980 Prime restaurant, featuring the cuisine and supervision of Las Vegas celebrity chef Barry Dakake. Shortly thereafter, Chamonix will unveil Ore and Alloy, its freestanding jewelry and luxury retail store, and its opulent Chamonix Spa. The spa features a rooftop pool and deck; winter garden; large workout room with modern exercise equipment; eight massage rooms; and an assortment of saunas, steam rooms and other amenities. The spa also offers a full-service salon with hairdressers, barbers, and manicure and pedicure capabilities. In the spring, the adjoining Bronco Billy's Casino will introduce its new Italian restaurant, Firenze.

Chamonix is named after the“Queen of Alpine” resorts in France, located at the foot of Mont Blanc and site of the first Winter Olympics in 1924. The name is particularly appropriate, as Colorado Springs is home to the U.S. Olympic Committee and Training Center. Our Chamonix destination in Colorado will add to the region's century of high-end hospitality, which includes the world's longest-running Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort.

“Chamonix is a special place, unlike any other casino hotel in the state. It offers a high-end, Las Vegas experience in our beautiful Colorado mountain setting,” said Baxter Lee, General Manager of Chamonix Casino Hotel.“We are overjoyed to open Chamonix's doors on December 27 and to welcome our friends from Colorado and beyond.”

For more information on Chamonix Casino Hotel or to reserve a room, please visit

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by us and our officers that are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“future,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding the opening timeline for Chamonix and its expected amenities. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Media: Tyler Rabel Two by Four ... (312) 445-4728 Investors: Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer Full House Resorts, Inc. (702) 221-7800