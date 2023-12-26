Techahead Cracks Great Place To Work Code, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Employee Well-Being And Workplace Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOIDA, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TechAhead , a mobile app development and digital transformation leader, has been certified as a Great Place To Work in India. This recognition is a result of TechAhead's commitment to creating an environment that prioritizes employee well-being, fosters innovation, and values diversity and collaboration.The Great Place to Work certification is a globally recognized standard of excellence in employee satisfaction and well-being, and TechAhead's attainment of this certification is a testament to its dedication to creating a positive work environment.As TechAhead marks its 14th anniversary, it is clear that the company's success is rooted in its ability to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and employee empowerment. The company believes in investing in its employees and providing them with a supportive environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally."At TechAhead, we believe great people create great apps," says Vikas Kaushik, CEO at TechAhead. "This recognition validates our mission to build a workplace where every mind feels valued, empowered, and equipped to push boundaries."Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.TechAhead's recipe for success goes beyond ping pong tables and beanbag chairs. The company champions continuous learning, providing extensive skill development programs that equip employees for professional growth. This nurturing environment empowers teams to think outside the box, resulting in cutting-edge mobile apps and digital solutions that transform businesses. The company understands that happy employees are productive employees, offering comprehensive wellness programs and initiatives that support work-life balance. This translates to lower turnover, higher engagement, and ultimately, happier clients.TechAhead's commitment to excellence in mobile app development and digital transformation, combined with its focus on fostering a supportive workplace culture, positions the company as an industry leader dedicated to both client success and employee satisfaction.About TechAhead:TechAhead is an award-winning Mobile App Development and Digital Transformation firm, with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Noida, India. Their commitment to innovation and digital excellence has positioned them as the go-to partner for clients who seek to leverage cutting-edge mobile apps, harness the immense potential of AI, and revolutionize user experiences.

