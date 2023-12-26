AI Marketing Strategies On Generic AI Platforms Set To Hinder Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Marketing Strategy Company Founder, Mellissah Smith from Robotic Marketer

AI Marketing Strategy from Robotic Marketer

Businesses overusing AI will find themselves disadvantaged when developing marketing strategies and marketing programs in 2024 says Robotic Marketer founder.

- Mellissah SmithATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the business world stands on the precipice of 2024, marketing industry expert, Mellissah Smith, forecasts a seismic shift in the competitive landscape due to the overuse and misuse of generic AI in marketing .The pivotal new year, marked by the emergence of a stark competitive gap caused by a one-size-fits-all approach provided by many AI platforms, heralds a call to action for businesses worldwide that are being led by over-use of AI for content and strategy without bespoke data analysis and benchmarking."In the race to embrace AI, the market is inadvertently veering towards a divide that will separate the leaders from the laggards," says Mellissah Smith, the founder behind Robotic Marketer, a world-first AI powered marketing strategy technology platform. "2024 will witness the dawn of an AI divide where businesses that recognize and act upon the need for personalized, data driven AI strategies will gain a distinct competitive edge. Those continuing down the path of generic AI solutions will find themselves outpaced and outmanoeuvred by companies that are using their available data and content personalization to connect with customers. This isn't just a minor shift; it's a critical juncture that will significantly impact the competitive landscape in 2024 and the years that follow.”Mellissah Smith, with her three decades of marketing experience, states, "2024 isn't just another year; it's 12-months since Open AI's ChatGPT changed the way everyday people thought about AI and only 6 months since many companies have realized that they can't afford not to get on the bandwagon of AI. However, the overuse of generic AI has reached its zenith, and this has been largely due to people not knowing how AI is developed and how it will best suit their company needs. AI is now intricately woven into the fabric of each business's unique narrative, so it's time to create some maturity in its use."Smith addresses the critical shortfall in current AI applications: "The market is inundated with tools that offer a one-dimensional view, leading to strategies that are as broad as they are bland. Our commitment at Robotic Marketer is to transcend this norm and as a company that has been in the market since 2017, we have been able to create the labyrinth of machine learning. We're introducing an AI that doesn't just analyze but understands, interprets, and develops strategies with a level of precision and personalization previously unimagined."Robotic Marketer's innovation sets a new precedent in both the marketing and consulting industries. "We're not just creating another marketing tool; we're creating a AI platform that becomes the heart of your marketing strategy. It's about developing a dynamic, intuitive understanding of your business goals, market nuances and customer dynamics," Smith states.As businesses prepare to navigate the complexities of 2024, Smith underscores the imperative for a strategic renaissance. "The future is not about broad strokes but about the detail and depth that creates relevance.”"The economy will dictate how many businesses navigate 2024, which requires for those companies most effected by a downturn to automate tasks where possible. Scaling marketing efforts is possible with AI, particularly if you have the right marketing strategy in place, but must come with personalization."About Robotic Marketer:Founded by the visionary and“Innovator of the Year” recipient, Mellissah Smith, Robotic Marketer is at the vanguard of the next generation of AI-driven marketing strategy development. Committed to innovation, personalization, and strategic acumen, Robotic Marketer is empowering businesses worldwide to navigate the future of marketing with unparalleled precision and insight. Working with brands such as SAP, Oracle, Mitel and Atlassian through channel programs, and 1000's of companies globally, the company has firmly established its position as the leading AI marketing strategy tool that develops, manages, executes and reports on marketing strategy performance. The platform integrates with social media, Google, competitor insights, GPT-4, and popular email marketing, CRM, marketing automation and advertising tools. The company is expanding globally through marketing agencies using the platform as a productivity tool with inbuilt benchmarking and industry best practice.Contact:Mellissah SmithRobotic Marketer...

Mellissah Smith

Robotic Marketer

+1 404-626-8406

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

AI marketing strategy technology platform Robotic Marketer